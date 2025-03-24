itel Able 1S Laptop (256GB storage, 4GB RAM)

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Itel Able 1S is itel affordable laptop which offers unprecedent capacity at its price.

Coming with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, this is a solid entry level machine offering the basic for students, office workers and entertainment at home.

The Able 1S will give long 7.5 of continous usage before it runs out of battery.

It comes preinstalled with Windows 11.

It comes equipped with several USB 3.0 ports for fast data transfer, and HDMI port, and RJ45 networking port, WiFi, Micro SD card reader, and headphone jack.