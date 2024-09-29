KINSLEY ESTATE STANDS FOR SALE

KINGSLEY ESTATE STANDS FOR SALE We are proud to offer this premium gated community in Harare’s sought after Borrowdale area. A total of 240 stands ranging from 2000sqm to 4500sqm in sizes. More than 20 house plans are available to choose from. This estate offers modern families exclusive access to world class lifestyle facilities, a gym, clubhouse , a shopping centre and biometric security in a scenic environment just only 1,5 km from Borrowdale Brooke Estate. All roads ,storm water drains and fibre optic cable laying has been completed. Prices range from $50/sqm. The construction of the gate houses as well as a boundary wall and perimeter security fencing are in progress. For an opportunity to buy into this development please do not hesitate to contact our sale team CONTACT: 0779257059 https://chat.whatsapp.com/Iep609Glm9oBUzqPkhYfrz