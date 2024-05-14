Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Landscaping

Landscaping

Buy with Cash
Landscaping ✔️ Architectural Drawings ✔️ All Construction Works ✔️ Driveways ✔️ Tilling ✔️ Painting ✔️ Plumbing ✔️ Shopping Malls Construction and Planning ✔️ Service Station Construction and Planning ✔️ Landscapping ✔️ Water Features ✔️ Driveways and Pavements ✔️ Roofing ✔️ Ceilings (Designs) ✔️ Gates construction ✔️ House Electrification ✔️ etc etc We deliver affordable quality services! You can contact Bertic International Construction on: WhatsApp: wa.me/263774778731 Call 0774778731 / 0718778731 Facebook www.facebook.com/berticinternational Email: berticinternationalplc@gmail.com Telegram https://t.me/+NQHoW1s8XIFhZDk0 LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/berticinternational
$4
Buy with Cash
Seller Shop