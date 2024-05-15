ONLINE ELTS COACHING CLASSES

Pindula|
ONE ON ONE ONLINE IELTS STUDY PROGRAM Welcome To Dream Africa Initiative's IELTS-OET Online Study Program Where Participants Have Access To Lessons, Study Materials, Practice/Mock Tests And Exams. The Sessions Are Designed To Help Participants Prepare To Sit For Their IELTS-OET Exams. REGISTRATION Registration is open to everyone, especially: Nurses Nurse Aids/ Nurse Assistants Doctors/Health Practitioners Teachers/Lecturers Students SESSION STRUCTURE AND MODULES: a. Introduction To IELTS b. Introduction To The Listening Test c. Introduction To The Speaking Test d. Introduction To The Writing Test e. Introduction To The Reading Test f. Mock Listening And Speaking Test g. Mock Writing Test h. Mock Reading Test DETAILS Platform: Online/Virtual (WhatsApp) Fee: USD$20 Per Month (Promo) Commencing: Active Payments are made to: 0782938897 EcoCash. Innbucks. Mukuru. EcoCash Remit. CONTACT Admins: 0782938897
