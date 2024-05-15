ONLINE ELTS COACHING CLASSES

ONE ON ONE ONLINE IELTS STUDY PROGRAM
Welcome To Dream Africa Initiative's IELTS-OET Online Study Program Where Participants Have Access To Lessons, Study Materials, Practice/Mock Tests And Exams.
The Sessions Are Designed To Help Participants Prepare To Sit For Their IELTS-OET Exams.
REGISTRATION
Registration is open to everyone, especially:
Nurses
Nurse Aids/ Nurse Assistants
Doctors/Health Practitioners
Teachers/Lecturers
Students
SESSION STRUCTURE AND MODULES:
a. Introduction To IELTS
b. Introduction To The Listening Test
c. Introduction To The Speaking Test
d. Introduction To The Writing Test
e. Introduction To The Reading Test
f. Mock Listening And Speaking Test
g. Mock Writing Test
h. Mock Reading Test
DETAILS
Platform: Online/Virtual (WhatsApp)
Fee: USD$20 Per Month (Promo)
Commencing: Active
Payments are made to:
0782938897
EcoCash. Innbucks. Mukuru. EcoCash Remit.
CONTACT
Admins:
0782938897