Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Oraimo 40,000mAh Powerbank

Oraimo 40,000mAh Powerbank
$50
In Stock
Make Order

Cash on Delivery

Zero Deposit Credit Options

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Delivery thoughout Zimbabwe

$0 /mo3 months
Apply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 months
Apply for 6 months

Coming with a massive 40,000mAh capacity, this powerbank uses the Anifast techn ology for fast charging. You can easily last a whole week and extra charging and recharging your phone and opther devices.

It has 5 outputs allowing you to connect many phones at once.

It will  also act as a flash light or torch for those times when there's load shedding.

  • 22.5W PD&QC3.0
  • Ultra-high Capacity
  •  Big Digital Display
  •  5- Outputs
  •  5A Output Max
  •  LED Torch
  •  Improved Durability
  •  Fast-charging Notification

To Compare Oraimo 40,000mAh Powerbank with other products

Browse

Make Order

Reviews

Reviews (0)

Related Products

Chat on WhatsApp
Feedback