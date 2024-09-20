Oraimo 40,000mAh Powerbank

Coming with a massive 40,000mAh capacity, this powerbank uses the Anifast techn ology for fast charging. You can easily last a whole week and extra charging and recharging your phone and opther devices.
It has 5 outputs allowing you to connect many phones at once.
It will also act as a flash light or torch for those times when there's load shedding.
- 22.5W PD&QC3.0
- Ultra-high Capacity
- Big Digital Display
- 5- Outputs
- 5A Output Max
- LED Torch
- Improved Durability
- Fast-charging Notification