*Parents Be Very Careful*
"Parents need to be very careful in decision-making__the ability to decide is a wonder and a blessing__however when misused__ it can be a cursing__think of your children, grand children and great grandchildren__don't make your offspring pay and suffer for the miscalculated decisions that you make__do you want your children to suffer because of your mistakes__think at length before you do anything and before you make any decisions especially financially."
COACH TINASHE K
*Sometimes we seek happiness but unless we change our decisions we can never be happy...some people are just bad decision makers. DECIDING is a skill, learn it*
