Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Parents Be Very Careful

Parents Be Very Careful
$0.0
Buy with Cash
*Parents Be Very Careful* "Parents need to be very careful in decision-making__the ability to decide is a wonder and a blessing__however when misused__ it can be a cursing__think of your children, grand children and great grandchildren__don't make your offspring pay and suffer for the miscalculated decisions that you make__do you want your children to suffer because of your mistakes__think at length before you do anything and before you make any decisions especially financially." COACH TINASHE K +263 777 861 793 *Sometimes we seek happiness but unless we change our decisions we can never be happy...some people are just bad decision makers. DECIDING is a skill, learn it* https://chat.whatsapp.com/IPXfG9ERe6eJgxaIDhxDU9
Buy with Cash

Reviews

Reviews (0)

Feedback