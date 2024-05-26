SAROL BEDS t/a blb CONTACT: 0777564519
LOCATION: NUMBER 69 CgNR CHINHOYI STREET AND ABERCON IN HARARE CBD USMAN FABRICS BEHIND FABRIC SHOP OR
Number 17047 Calton road Graniteside industrial
MATTRESSES AND BEDS PRICES:
- HIGH DENSITY FOAM RUBBER MATTRESSES
- single mattress 4 inch $35
- SINGLES 5 INCH THICK $40
- single mattress 6 inch $45
-standard ingle bed spring $140
-single bed foam rubber $95
-BAMBOO ¾ SPRING BED ~$150
~Dream Cloud double bed $175
~Double bed pillow top $200
~Standard queen size bed $200
~Queen sized pillow top bed $230
~ King sized bed $340
PAYMENT ON DELIVERY SERVICE IS AVAILABLE
Follow this link to view our catalog on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/c/263714937019