SAROL BEDS t/a blb CONTACT: 0777564519 LOCATION: NUMBER 69 CgNR CHINHOYI STREET AND ABERCON IN HARARE CBD USMAN FABRICS BEHIND FABRIC SHOP OR Number 17047 Calton road Graniteside industrial MATTRESSES AND BEDS PRICES: - HIGH DENSITY FOAM RUBBER MATTRESSES - single mattress 4 inch $35 - SINGLES 5 INCH THICK $40 - single mattress 6 inch $45 -standard ingle bed spring $140 -single bed foam rubber $95 -BAMBOO ¾ SPRING BED ~$150 ~Dream Cloud double bed $175 ~Double bed pillow top $200 ~Standard queen size bed $200 ~Queen sized pillow top bed $230 ~ King sized bed $340 PAYMENT ON DELIVERY SERVICE IS AVAILABLE Follow this link to view our catalog on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/c/263714937019
