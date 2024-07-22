RESIDENTIAL ANDCOMMERCIAL BUILDING PLANS

Pindula|Search Pindula
WE PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING SERVICES: *Morden Rural designs  *Low ,Medium and High Density plans as per clients expectations  *we also provide Morden Commercial Buildings Designs Motels , Shops , Bars, Flats , clinics , school Designs and many more  * Rural plans @ 100 , *3D reality Views  *Bill of Quantities  *Project Management  * All plans are done According to the building laws that are required by the City Council.  * Plans / Designs are provided at Affordable prices , with High Quality Drawings. For more info  Contact  the following  +263 78 654 9210 +263 71 782 0640
