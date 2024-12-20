Roofing Timber and ceiling materials

Pindula
We are suppliers of trusted quality roofing and ceiling materials. Roofing Timber 114 × 38 × 6m - $10.5 152 × 38 × 6m - $13.5 228 × 38 × 6m - $21 76 × 38 × 6m - $7 38 × 38 × 6m - $4 Wire Nails - $2 Clout Nails - $5 Safetop Nails - $5 Steel Nails - $5 A.C Fascia boards - $11 Rhinoset - $17.50 Rhinobond - $18 Rhinocove bond - $30 Skimlite - $15 Rhinoboards - $10.5 Brandering bundle - $48 Fiber tape - $3 Drywall screw - $8 Framing screw - $12 Track/channel - $2.5 L angle - $2 Cornerbits - $4 Design cornice - $2.5 Center piece - $10 Pvc cornice - $7 Cash on Delivery App / Dial - 0788710263 We trust our materials !
