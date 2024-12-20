Feedback
Roofing Timber and ceiling materials
We are suppliers of trusted quality roofing and ceiling materials.
Roofing Timber
114 × 38 × 6m - $10.5
152 × 38 × 6m - $13.5
228 × 38 × 6m - $21
76 × 38 × 6m - $7
38 × 38 × 6m - $4
Wire Nails - $2
Clout Nails - $5
Safetop Nails - $5
Steel Nails - $5
A.C Fascia boards - $11
Rhinoset - $17.50
Rhinobond - $18
Rhinocove bond - $30
Skimlite - $15
Rhinoboards - $10.5
Brandering bundle - $48
Fiber tape - $3
Drywall screw - $8
Framing screw - $12
Track/channel - $2.5
L angle - $2
Cornerbits - $4
Design cornice - $2.5
Center piece - $10
Pvc cornice - $7
Cash on Delivery
App / Dial - 0788710263
We trust our materials !