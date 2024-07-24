♨️ *VACANCY VACANCY* ♨️
SALES AND MARKETING REPRESENTATIVES
QUALIFICATIONS
*I need success hungry, loyal and hardworking individuals*
1) Able to write and read English
2) Presentable
3)Good interpersonal and communication skill.
4) Harare ,Chiredzi, Gweru, Bulawayo and Masvingo
Your job is to market our company organic fertilizers, health and beauty products
Mainly online
Interested individuals to send their Full names, age and location to Mrs Shamiso Afonso @+263775246643 OR CLICK The link below 👇🏽
https://wa.me/263775246643?text=I%20Want%20the%20Online%20Business