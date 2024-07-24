Pindula|Search Pindula
Buy with Cash
♨️ *VACANCY VACANCY* ♨️ SALES AND MARKETING REPRESENTATIVES QUALIFICATIONS *I need success hungry, loyal and hardworking individuals* 1) Able to write and read English 2) Presentable 3)Good interpersonal and communication skill. 4) Harare ,Chiredzi, Gweru, Bulawayo and Masvingo Your job is to market our company organic fertilizers, health and beauty products Mainly online Interested individuals to send their Full names, age and location to Mrs Shamiso Afonso @+263775246643 OR CLICK The link below 👇🏽 https://wa.me/263775246643?text=I%20Want%20the%20Online%20Business
