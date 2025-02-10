Samsung Galaxy A05 (128GB, 6GB)

Pindula
Supercharge your everyday with the Samsung A05, packing a massive 128GB storage and lightning-fast 6GB RAM. Capture stunning memories with the quad camera system, enjoy seamless multitasking, and stream content without buffering thanks to the powerful processor.

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM6GB
  • Extended RAMnone
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge25W wired
  • Network3G - 2G
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
  • ProcessorMediatek MT6769V Helio G85
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Display6.7 inches
  • ColoursBlack, Silver, Light Green
  • ModelGalaxy A05
  • Release DateSeptember 2023

