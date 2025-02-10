Supercharge your everyday with the Samsung A05, packing a massive 128GB storage and lightning-fast 6GB RAM. Capture stunning memories with the quad camera system, enjoy seamless multitasking, and stream content without buffering thanks to the powerful processor.
Samsung Galaxy A05 (128GB, 6GB)
128GB
6GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
$149.00
In Stock
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ RAM6GB
- ➤ Extended RAMnone
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge25W wired
- ➤ Network3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek MT6769V Helio G85
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.7 inches
- ➤ ColoursBlack, Silver, Light Green
- ➤ ModelGalaxy A05
- ➤ Release DateSeptember 2023