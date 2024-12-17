The Ghostwriting CA

Ghost writing is the practice of writing a book, article, or other written work for another person who is credited as the author. Ghost writers are often used for books, articles, speeches, blog posts, and other forms of writing. They are hired to write material that will be officially credited to another person. Manuscript writing services canada are usually paid either a flat fee or a percentage of the royalties of the sales of the work. Ghostwriting services in Canada the authentic writes in very friendly cost do and visit now.