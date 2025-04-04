Full specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (256GB, 8GB):
- Released: January 10, 2024
- Weight: 174.5g, thickness: 7.6mm
- Operating System: Android 13, MIUI 14
- Storage: 128GB/256GB, expandable with microSDXC
- Popularity: 32% and 2,174,461 hits
- Fanbase: 126 fans
- Display: 6.67" AMOLED with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels
- Camera: 108MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth camera; capable of recording 1080p videos
- RAM: 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB
- Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080
- Battery: 5000mAh capacity with 33W fast charging
Additional details:
- Network: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back; IP54 dust and splash resistant
- Display features: AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm)
- Memory: microSDXC card slot, UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Main Camera: Triple camera setup with LED flash, HDR, panorama features
- Selfie Camera: 16MP front camera with HDR and panorama features
- Sound: Loudspeaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res audio support
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, infrared port, USB Type-C
- Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh non-removable with 33W wired charging support
- Colors: Graphite black (Stealth Black), Arctic White, Ocean Teal, Prism Gold
- Price: $245.00 / €228.27 / £155.00 / ₹17,998 (approximate)
- Performance: AnTuTu scores of 405,118 (v9) and 455,421 (v10), GeekBench scores of 1968 (v5) and 1978 (v6), 3DMark Wild Life score of 1334 (offscreen 1440p)
- Display: Infinite contrast ratio (nominal)
- Battery (new): Active use score of 9 hours and 49 minutes