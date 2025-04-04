Pindula
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (256GB, 8GB)

$399.00
In Stock
Full specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (256GB, 8GB):

  • Released: January 10, 2024
  • Weight: 174.5g, thickness: 7.6mm
  • Operating System: Android 13, MIUI 14
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB, expandable with microSDXC
  • Popularity: 32% and 2,174,461 hits
  • Fanbase: 126 fans
  • Display: 6.67" AMOLED with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels
  • Camera: 108MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth camera; capable of recording 1080p videos
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080
  • Battery: 5000mAh capacity with 33W fast charging

Additional details:

  • Network: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
  • SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back; IP54 dust and splash resistant
  • Display features: AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm)
  • Memory: microSDXC card slot, UFS 2.2 internal storage
  • Main Camera: Triple camera setup with LED flash, HDR, panorama features
  • Selfie Camera: 16MP front camera with HDR and panorama features
  • Sound: Loudspeaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res audio support
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, infrared port, USB Type-C
  • Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh non-removable with 33W wired charging support
  • Colors: Graphite black (Stealth Black), Arctic White, Ocean Teal, Prism Gold
  • Price: $245.00 / €228.27 / £155.00 / ₹17,998 (approximate)
  • Performance: AnTuTu scores of 405,118 (v9) and 455,421 (v10), GeekBench scores of 1968 (v5) and 1978 (v6), 3DMark Wild Life score of 1334 (offscreen 1440p)
  • Display: Infinite contrast ratio (nominal)
  • Battery (new): Active use score of 9 hours and 49 minutes

Reviews

