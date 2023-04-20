ED To Hand Over Tittle Deeds To Epworth Families - Masimirembwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Saturday, 22 April, personally issue title deeds to Epworth residents as he launches the title deeds and settlement regularisation programme. This was said by ZANU PF chairman for Harare Province Godwills Masimirembwa. He was speaking to The Herald on Wednesday after a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting. Said Masimirembwa: This […]

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Saturday, 22 April, personally issue title deeds to Epworth residents as he launches the title deeds and settlement regularisation programme.

This was said by ZANU PF chairman for Harare Province Godwills Masimirembwa.

He was speaking to The Herald on Wednesday after a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting. Said Masimirembwa:

This was a very important PCC. President Mnangagwa is on Saturday launching the title deeds and regularisation programme in Harare Metropolitan Province. So on Saturday at Epworth Secondary School the President will launch this programme where title deeds are going to be issued to families in Epworth as a starting point. It is a continuing programme not everyone will get title deeds but the President will launch by actually handing over title deeds to a number of families in Epworth. At a technical level the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is handling this programme belongs to them. Title deeds are issued under the deeds office which falls under the Ministry. We as the beneficiaries and recipients of the President’s good works are mobilising the people of Harare to attend this momentous and historic occasion in huge numbers.

Title deeds are legal documents that demonstrate ownership or title to a particular piece of property.

They are important for establishing a clear title to the property and can be used as evidence in disputes over ownership or boundaries.

Epworth is a largely informal settlement situated to the southeast of Harare where thousands of families have no title deeds to their properties.

For years, Epworth residents have fallen victim to land barons. Residents also face a number of challenges including inadequate access to water and sanitation, poor road infrastructure, and limited economic opportunities.

More: Pindula News