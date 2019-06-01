About Pindula

We're building Pindula to be a trusted corner on the internet where Zimbabweans can find things they trust:

Local news

Profiles of Zimbabwean things

Local Jobs

A marketplace where you can buy and sell

We've been working on this since 2015.

We are sister publication to Techzim.

The Pindula Team

Advent - Editorial Lovemore - Editorial Michael - Editorial Limbikani - Product Manager Charles - Community Administrator Theo - Engineer

Contact Pindula

You can contact Pindula via WhatsApp on the following numbers:

+263 73 246 4000

+263 77 305 7669

Email: hello@pindula.com