About Pindula
We're building Pindula to be a trusted corner on the internet where Zimbabweans can find things they trust:
- Local news
- Profiles of Zimbabwean things
- Local Jobs
- A marketplace where you can buy and sell
We've been working on this since 2015.
We are sister publication to Techzim.
The Pindula Team
Advent - Editorial
Lovemore - Editorial
Michael - Editorial
Limbikani - Product Manager
Charles - Community Administrator
Theo - Engineer
Contact Pindula
You can contact Pindula via WhatsApp on the following numbers:
- +263 73 246 4000
- +263 77 305 7669
Email: hello@pindula.com