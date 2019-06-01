Pindula|
About Pindula

We're building Pindula to be a trusted corner on the internet where Zimbabweans can find things they trust:

  • Local news
  • Profiles of Zimbabwean things
  • Local Jobs
  • A marketplace where you can buy and sell

We've been working on this since 2015.

We are sister publication to Techzim.

The Pindula Team

Advent Shoko

Advent - Editorial

Lovemore

Lovemore - Editorial

Michael

Michael - Editorial

Limbikani

Limbikani - Product Manager

Charles

Charles - Community Administrator

Theo

Theo - Engineer

Contact Pindula

You can contact Pindula via WhatsApp on the following numbers:

  • +263 73 246 4000
  • +263 77 305 7669

Email: hello@pindula.com