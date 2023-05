Full List: Properties Simba Chikore Is Demanding From Bona Mugabe

Simba Chikore has issued a list of properties he is demanding from Bona Mugabe saying he acquired or was given shares in those properties during their marriage. They share assets including 21 farms, over 25 upmarket residential properties, cash, companies, and movable properties worth millions of US dollars.

Chikore wants all properties acquired or donated during their marriage to be shared equally. At the same time, Bona Mugabe prefers to handle the property issues separately from the divorce proceedings to avoid delays in granting the divorce decree.

Simbarashe Chikore claims to have acquired or been given shares in the following residential properties before and during the marriage:

Stand 287 Helensvale of 3,497ha valued at US$314 730. Stand 288 Helensvale of 1,4207ha valued at US$305 000. Stand 268 Helensvale of 1,3226ha valued at US$284 000. Stand 306 Carrick Creagh of 1,8034ha valued at US$386 500. Stand 307 Carrick Creagh of 2,5133ha valued at US$539 000. Stand 308 Carrick Creagh of 1,3733ha valued at US$294 000. Stand 309 Carrick Creagh of 1,6775ha valued at US$359 464 Stand 312 Carrick Creagh of 2.3311ha valued at US$499 500 Stand 313 Carrick Creagh of 2.6676ha valued at US$571 628. Stand 347 Carrick Creagh of 1.3733ha valued at US$294 000. Stand 348 Carrick Creagh of 0,712ha valued at US$152 571. Stand 349 Carrick Creagh of 1.4407ha valued at US$308 721. Stand 99 Carrick Creagh valued at US$180 000. Stand 61 Helensvale valued at US$4 300 000. Stand 40 Helensvale of 8,6257ha valued at US$1 848 364.29. The remainder of Helensvale of 73.3819ha valued at US$40 000 000. Stand 466 Carrick Creagh called Teede Land of 54,8726ha valued at US$11 758 414,29 Stand 27 Quorn Avenue valued at US$550 000. Stand in Milton Park valued at US$330 000. Lot 5 Helensvale of 2.4019ha valued at US$514 692.86. The Mansion 657 Dubai has an estimated value of AED 30 million. Chikore in his counter-claim also says he acquired or was given shares or owns solely or jointly, through donations and or in inheritance, the following twenty-one (21) farms and properties: Rosam farm of 104.2335ha. Smithfield Farm of 3280.5898ha. Gushungo Estate/remainder of Foyle 1200ha. Iron Mask farm 207,8205ha. Cressy Dale 945,037ha. Cressy Dale Lot Two 184,534ha. Tankantara 659,98ha. John O’Groats 669,5ha. Lot 1 Swan dale 155,482ha. Lot 2 Swan dale 101,84ha. Swandale 106,361ha. Clifford 1426ha Vusumuzi Banket farm 3182ha Teviotdale Kaseplan farm 310,6189ha. Remainder of Teviotdale 186,46ha. Buckland Estate 280ha. Yarrow Dale Farm 2516,3358ha. Lemon Pool 102,5766ha. Lot B of Greater B 404,6744ha. Benissa Farming Company 1248,8033ha. Surtic 6385,3470ha. A Rolls Royce car with a value of AED 2 900 000.

He then lists immovable properties which he says are owned jointly with the shareholding registered in both names:

Stand 152 Lunar Road of 12.0748ha valued at US$8.5 million. Stand Number 153 Lunar Road of 12,509ha valued at US$5.1 million. Stand 1820 Chishawasha valued at US$50 000. Stand 1837 Chishawasha valued at US$87 000. Mwenewazvo/Sigaro farm of 873 hectares plus cash of US$760 000 in a bag removed by Ms Mugabe from their residence. In addition, the sum of US$129 000 that Chikore says he gave to Ms Mugabe for farm sales. The parties also acquired the following vehicles jointly: Range Rover Autobiography $140 000 Nissan NP300 AES 7205 $10 000 Nissan NP300 AES 7177 $10 000 NP300 AES 7203 $10 000 Nissan El Grand AFM 8548 $7000 Dodge Nitro ADI 6535 $7000 Toyota Landcruiser AFM 8549 $27 000 Range Rover Sport AEF 5922 (accident damaged) $30 000 Range Rover Sport AEC 6243 (2009) $10 000 Toyota Landcruiser AFM8550 $25 000 Mercedes S500 AEN 0355 $12 000 Mercedes S430 ADV7053 $8000 Bentley 101 (non-runner) $15 000 Mercedes GL 320 (non-runner) $7000 Yamaha motorbike $6500 Mercedes GL550 Dubai $13 000

The list also includes farming equipment and machinery worth millions of dollars.

Bona Mugabe filed for divorce in March 2023 citing a breakdown in the relationship with no hope of restoration. The couple has three children, and Bona seeks full custody and maintenance of US$2 700 per child until they reach maturity.

While Bona Mugabe sees the marriage as irretrievably broken down, Chikore believes their marriage can be restored with genuine counselling and family support.

Chikore accuses Bona of refusing to settle and falsely accusing him of wanting her property, but he claims only what the couple acquired during their union.

Simbarashe Chikore denies claiming Bona Mugabe’s properties and argues that he contributed to assets acquired during their marriage through savings from his previous jobs as a pilot and farmer and earnings and donations from his father-in-law.