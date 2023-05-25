Tendayi Darikwa Leaves Wigan Athletic

Warrior’s right-back Tendayi Darikwa recently took to social media to share an emotional message with Wigan Athletic supporters after his departure from the club was confirmed.

The 31-year-old Zimbabwean international will leave Wigan at the end of the 2022/23 season following their relegation from the Championship, ending his two-and-a-half-year stay at the club.

Darikwa shared a message on Instagram, reflecting on his time with the Latics and thanking the fans for their support. He wrote:

On the day I signed for Wigan Athletic, the club was fighting for survival at the bottom of League One. It was a difficult journey, but after survival, we were crowned league champions and gained promotion to the Championship. Captaining that group was an honour and to share a dressing room with my teammates is something I will never forget, and I couldn’t have been more proud of the way we performed for our supporters. This season has been difficult; we worked as hard as we physically could and didn’t achieve what we set out to do. That’s football, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. But we gave it everything and left it all out there on the pitch. It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have played my last game for Wigan Athletic. I leave with nothing but respect for my teammates and the people who helped me along the way. I hope things move in a more positive direction off the pitch. Wigan is such a fantastic club, and I would love nothing more than to see my teammates get treated with the honesty and respect they deserve. Thank you to the fans for the support you have shown me, my teammates and the hard-working staff. I wish you all nothing but success for the club in the future.

Darikwa joined Wigan from Nottingham Forest in January 2021, helping them escape relegation from League One in his first season before captaining them to the third-tier title the following year.

He departs Wigan after making 116 appearances during his time in Lancashire.

More: Pindula News