Western Allies Urge Israel To Avoid Escalation After Iran Attack

BBC’s Middle East correspondent, Yolande Knell, reported that Israel’s military is said to have presented a range of options to the war cabinet for potential strikes against Iran.

An Israeli source was cited as saying the Israeli government cannot allow such a large attack launched directly from Iran for the first time – to pass without some kind of response.

Some Israeli politicians argue that a powerful message needs to be sent so that Iran doesn’t repeat its actions.

However, key figures in the war cabinet have also been stressing the opportunity to strengthen the “strategic alliance” between Israel and the US, the UK, Jordan and other allies against the threat from Iran.

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, called for calm, while President Emmanuel Macron said France will do everything possible to avoid a regional conflict.

The UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron told the BBC that Iran suffered a “double defeat” after its attack on Israel failed and it showed its true nature to the world.

Russia, a close ally of Iran, also warned that further escalation is “in no one’s interests”, as China’s foreign ministry also called for calm.

UN general secretary Antonio Guterres said the “Middle East is on the brink” and it was time to “defuse and de-escalate”.

