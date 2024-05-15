ZDERA Is Not A Sanction, And Has Never Been Invoked - US Embassy

3 minutes ago Wed, 15 May 2024 13:28:30 GMT

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe says the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) is a law and not a sanction.

This flies in the face of a decades-long claim by the ZANU PF-led government that “illegal sanctions” imposed on the country by the United States of America have ruined the economy and brought immense suffering to the citizenry.

In a statement shared on its X page, the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe said that it has never had to invoke ZDERA to oppose international financial institutions’ loans or debt restructuring for Zimbabwe. It said:

