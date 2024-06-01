Late Daughter "Sends" Text Messages To Grieving Mother

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) acting spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the development to The Manica Post. He said:

On December 29, 2023, the suspect communicated with the deceased through her mobile phone, requesting her to travel to Mutare on December 30, 2023, so that they could acquire a birth certificate for their child.

The now deceased discussed the issue with her mother, Mrs Winnie Manyaire who advised her to proceed to Mutare as per the suspect’s request.

On December 30, 2023, Gladys left home proceeding to Mutare to meet Musimwa. That is the day she was last seen alive by her mother.

On January 4, 2024, at about 8 am, her body was discovered in a stream which connects to the Musengezi River in Mwaamba Village by a 10-year-old boy who was looking for their turkeys.

He rushed and told his parents who reported the matter to the police. Police attended the scene and recovered the body which was lying in a stream in an advanced state of decomposition.

The body was dressed in a blue jean skirt, maroon top and maroon and white jersey. The victim’s sandals were discovered about five metres from the body.

Cut injuries were observed on the deceased’s left-hand fingers. Injuries on Gladys’ body could not be established due to the advanced state of decomposition. A kitchen knife was recovered about 3,5m from Glady’s body.