Rapist Munyaradzi Kereke Sent Back To Jail To Complete Sentence

6 minutes ago Sat, 01 Jun 2024 05:52:24 GMT

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) advisor, Munyaradzi Kereke, has been sent back to jail after the Supreme Court on Friday upheld his conviction and an effective 10-year jail term for raping a juvenile relative.

As reported by The Herald, the former Bikita West legislator was out of custody on ZWL$500 000 bail pending his appeal against both conviction and sentence.

He had 20 months to serve when he was granted bail pending an appeal against conviction and sentence in August 2021.

