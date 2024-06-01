Rapist Munyaradzi Kereke Sent Back To Jail To Complete Sentence
Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) advisor, Munyaradzi Kereke, has been sent back to jail after the Supreme Court on Friday upheld his conviction and an effective 10-year jail term for raping a juvenile relative.
As reported by The Herald, the former Bikita West legislator was out of custody on ZWL$500 000 bail pending his appeal against both conviction and sentence.
He had 20 months to serve when he was granted bail pending an appeal against conviction and sentence in August 2021.
Kereke was in July 2016 convicted of raping his then 10-year-old relative at gunpoint and jailed for 14 years.
Four years of his jail term were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
He was acquitted on another charge of indecently assaulting the rape victim’s elder sister.
On Friday, 31 May 2024, a three-judge panel of Justices Tendai Uchena, Samuel Kudya and George Chiweshe unanimously agreed to confirm the conviction and sentence imposed on Kereke.
