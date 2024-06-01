Welshman Ncube Led CCC Rejects Tshabangu Parliamentary Appointments

1 hour ago Sat, 01 Jun 2024 06:12:32 GMT

A faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Welshman Ncube says recent appointments to parliamentary portfolio committees made by Sengezo Tshabangu were not made by the party, reported ZimLive.

On Thursday, 30 May, in both houses of Parliament, Tshabangu was announced as the overall leader of the opposition in Parliament in charge of the Senate while Chikanga MP Lynette Karenyi-Kore was announced as the leader of CCC legislators in the National Assembly.

Jacob Mafume, the spokesperson of the CCC faction led by Ncube said the party is consulting with the Speaker to have the appointments made by Tshabangu rescinded. Said Mafume:

