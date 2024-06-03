Ramaphosa Accepts Election Results, Says They Reflect The Will Of South Africans

In his address at the IEC Results Operation Centre, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, yesterday, Ramaphosa said political parties should respect the wishes of the people who participated in the election. He said:

Ramaphosa praised the IEC for conducting what he described as a successful election that has been free, fair and peaceful. He said:

The Independent Electoral Commission has, despite many challenges, once more acquitted itself with excellence, professionalism and integrity.

Millions of South Africans have cast their votes in cities and towns, in villages and on farms, at voting stations at home and abroad…

South Africans have demonstrated that they want to be part of making this country a better place.

South Africans have shown how important their vote is and that they know that their vote counts.

By going to vote, the people of South Africa have taken responsibility not only for the future of themselves and their families, but for the future of their country.

Through their votes they have demonstrated, clearly and plainly, that our democracy is strong, it is robust and it endures.

They have given effect to the clarion call that has resonated across the generations, that the people shall govern…

As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes.