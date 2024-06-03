Ramaphosa Accepts Election Results, Says They Reflect The Will Of South Africans
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said that the final announcement of the 2024 National and Provincial election results represented “a victory for our democracy, for our constitutional order and for all the people of South Africa.”
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the results on Sunday evening despite threats of violence made by former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday night.
Zuma, who now leads the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, on Saturday night threatened violence should the IEC “rush” to declare the results on Sunday amid 500 objections.
In his address at the IEC Results Operation Centre, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, yesterday, Ramaphosa said political parties should respect the wishes of the people who participated in the election. He said:
Ramaphosa praised the IEC for conducting what he described as a successful election that has been free, fair and peaceful. He said:
The Independent Electoral Commission has, despite many challenges, once more acquitted itself with excellence, professionalism and integrity.
Millions of South Africans have cast their votes in cities and towns, in villages and on farms, at voting stations at home and abroad…
South Africans have demonstrated that they want to be part of making this country a better place.
South Africans have shown how important their vote is and that they know that their vote counts.
By going to vote, the people of South Africa have taken responsibility not only for the future of themselves and their families, but for the future of their country.
Through their votes they have demonstrated, clearly and plainly, that our democracy is strong, it is robust and it endures.
They have given effect to the clarion call that has resonated across the generations, that the people shall govern…
As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes.
Ramaphosa added:
And now, we are all called upon to recognise that the results of the election reflect the will of the people.
What this election has made plain is that the people of South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs.
They expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, to act and work together for the good of everyone.
Our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our constitution and address whatever challenges we encounter peacefully and in accordance with the prescripts of our constitution and the rule of law.
The governing ANC won considerably fewer than half the seats in South Africa’s National Assembly.
It won 159 of 400 seats, the country’s electoral commission said. In the previous parliament, it had 230 seats.
The DA increased from 84 to 87, while the newly-formed MK Party won 58 seats. Julius Malema’s EFF lost five seats, from 44 to 39.
