Kariba Lake Level Steadily Decreasing Due To Low Inflow

8 minutes ago Wed, 05 Jun 2024 13:05:07 GMT

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says the water level in Kariba Dam continues to fall, with the current lake level at 477.33m, as of 04 June 2024, compared to 479.65m in the same period last year.

In a statement, ZRA said the usable live storage (for power generation) was 12.82%, as of 04 June 2024, compared to 29.27 in the same period last year.

Kariba Dam’s water level is steadily decreasing due to low inflow because of below-normal rainfall received in the 2023/24 season.

Feedback