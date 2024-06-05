Kariba Lake Level Steadily Decreasing Due To Low Inflow
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says the water level in Kariba Dam continues to fall, with the current lake level at 477.33m, as of 04 June 2024, compared to 479.65m in the same period last year.
In a statement, ZRA said the usable live storage (for power generation) was 12.82%, as of 04 June 2024, compared to 29.27 in the same period last year.
Kariba Dam’s water level is steadily decreasing due to low inflow because of below-normal rainfall received in the 2023/24 season.
The dam was designed to operate between levels of 475.50m and 488.50m (with 0.70m freeboard) for hydropower generation for Zimbabwe and Zambia.
The 475.50m is the Minimum Operating Level (MOL) and is where the inlet valves are located. Below that level, no water flows in for power generation.
The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, on 05 June 2024, was generating 500 MW at the Kariba South Power Station.
Independent Power Producers were generating 45 MW, while ZPC’s coal-fired power plant in Hwange was producing 864 MW.
