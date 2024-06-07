Department Of Immigration Receives 36 Brand New Vehicles
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe on Thursday officially handed over 36 brand new vehicles to the Department of Immigration.
The vehicles comprise 20 Toyota Land cruisers, 10 Ford Ranger Double Cab, and 6 Ford Ranger Single cabs.
The ceremony was also attended by the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, police Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, a representative of the Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs, Catherine Kamumbira, and the Chief Immigration Officer, Respect Gono, among others.
Speaking at the event, which was held in Harare, Kazembe said the vehicles will give immigration officers increased mobility. He said (via The Herald):
The vehicles being handed over today will enable flexible mobility and timeous attendance to the call of duty by immigration officers.
Kazembe also said the government will continue to improve migration services through the finalisation of an integrated Online Border Management System (OBMS). He said:
The OBMS consists of features, which include biometric identification, online visa application and approval, automated border control kiosk, integration with watch lists and data analysis and reporting.
This system has a plethora of benefits such as increased efficiency, enhanced security, improved revenue collection, reduced costs and improved traveller experience.
Gono thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs and Treasury for availing the vehicles which she said will improve the Department’s efficiency and effectiveness. She said:
These vehicles will go a long way in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of operations by immigration officers, while the Toyota Landcruisers will play a pivotal role in our joint border patrols.
