Kamativi ZRP Officer In Charge Fined US$500 For Beating Up Female Subordinate (44)

5 minutes ago Fri, 07 Jun 2024 10:12:46 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer In Charge of ZRP Kamativi, Stanley Siampongo (48), who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female subordinate in February this year, was convicted and sentenced on Thursday, 06 June 2024.

Siampongo was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of assault.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment wherein 6 months was suspended on condition that he pay a fine of US$500.

Feedback