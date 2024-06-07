Kamativi ZRP Officer In Charge Fined US$500 For Beating Up Female Subordinate (44)
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer In Charge of ZRP Kamativi, Stanley Siampongo (48), who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female subordinate in February this year, was convicted and sentenced on Thursday, 06 June 2024.
Siampongo was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of assault.
He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment wherein 6 months was suspended on condition that he pay a fine of US$500.
A further 6 months imprisonment was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in 5 years.
The State proved that Siampongo assaulted his 44-year-old female subordinate on 22 February 2024 after she had reported for duty 2 hours late.
The complainant together with another colleague was summoned to Siampongo’s office. She was asked why she failed to report for duty on time and her explanation did not go down well with the accused person.
He allegedly hit her with fists all over the body and she fell to the ground. She ran to the administration block and he followed her and continued to assault her.
A Police report was made leading to Siampongo’s arrest.
More: Pindula News