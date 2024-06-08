Harare-Mutare Road Tenda Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To Five

4 minutes ago Sat, 08 Jun 2024 13:42:43 GMT

The death toll from the Harare-Mutare Road accident has risen from 4 to 5 after one of the 14 injured victims succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The accident occurred at the 32-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road near Mutangadura on Thursday, 06 June 2024 at around 12.50 PM.

Police said the accident occurred when a Freightliner truck, which was travelling towards Marondera and occupying the outer lane, turned right onto the inner lane, in front of a Tenda bus which was travelling towards Marondera with 56 passengers on board.

