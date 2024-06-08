Harare-Mutare Road Tenda Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To Five
The death toll from the Harare-Mutare Road accident has risen from 4 to 5 after one of the 14 injured victims succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
The accident occurred at the 32-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road near Mutangadura on Thursday, 06 June 2024 at around 12.50 PM.
Police said the accident occurred when a Freightliner truck, which was travelling towards Marondera and occupying the outer lane, turned right onto the inner lane, in front of a Tenda bus which was travelling towards Marondera with 56 passengers on board.
The Tenda Bus, which was about to overtake the haulage truck, hit the trailer of the truck before swerving into the oncoming traffic lane.
As a result, the Tenda Bus collided with a Zhong Tong bus owned by Phils and Pats Bus Services which was travelling towards Harare with 25 passengers on board.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
On Saturday, 08 June, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said two of the five victims were identified by their next of kin. They are Jerina Nhapi (38), a female adult of Buhera, and Beatrice Chihabvu (38), a female adult of Rusape Hospital.
Police released the names of the other three victims on Friday. They are Kennedy Ngoshi (40), a male adult of Zengeza, Chitungwiza, Plaxedes Kasambwa (36), a female adult of Nyabadza, Rusape, and Monica Katena (54), a female adult of Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.
Comm. Nyathi said the Freightliner truck driver, Pardon Tichaona Sungai (31) surrendered himself to the Police yesterday, 07 June. He said:
Drivers are implored to be responsible on the roads, prioritise the safety of travellers and promote road safety all the time.
More: Pindula News