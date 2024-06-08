ZRP Refutes Businessman Clark Makoni’s Detention Claims At Juru Police Station

Reference is made to the viral social media posting by attempted murder suspect Clark Clever Makoni (40) on an alleged robbery incident on him by some suspects.

The public is informed that the allegations by Clark Clever Makoni are false.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The correct position is that Clark Clever Makoni has a mining dispute with Courage Moyo, Luxson Kandemiri, Paul Rwodzi and Anesu Muzira.

Initially, the parties were operating a joint venture mine in the Arcturus Area, Goromonzi until their relationship turned sour.

The case is now before the High Court of Zimbabwe and in the process, the Provincial Mining Director has issued a prohibition order for the feuding parties to stop any form of mining activity.

The Police have established that the parties have not complied with the Provincial Mining Director’s directions.

On 05th June 2024, Courage Moyo and the suspect met in Juru on their way to the local Police Station.

A confrontation ensued and Clark Clever Makoni shot Courage Moyo’s vehicle with a firearm on the tyres in full glare of the public. One of the tyres deflated.

Police officers at a security roadblock took the parties to Juru Police Station where the suspect pointed a firearm at his rivals.

He refused to cooperate with police officers and recorded the proceedings which he later posted on social media.

Clark Clever Makoni appeared at Murehwa Regional Magistrate Court on 07th June 2024 facing Attempted Murder, Contravening Section 27(b) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09 “Knowing and without lawful cause pointing a firearm at any person”, contravening provisions of the Cyber and Data Protection Act, Chapter 12:07 and Contravening Section 41(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 “Conduct likely to provoke the breach of Peace”.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also arrested the suspect’s relatives, Silas Makoni, Amos Mapuranga, Tinotenda Maulani and Cross Gore for trying to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is taking stern disciplinary action against all police officers at ZRP Juru and Murehwa District Headquarters who allowed the suspect, Clerk Clever Makoni to go into the police cells with his property which include cellphone and money. Any corrupt allegations on the part of the police officers will also be probed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges parties who are having business disputes to observe the country’s laws and avoid grandstanding while feeding false information to the world.

Above all, the public is cautioned against name-dropping and false accusations on innocent government or security

service officials.