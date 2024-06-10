Chipinge Serial Rapist And Killer's Trial Starts On Monday

7 minutes ago Mon, 10 Jun 2024 11:31:24 GMT

The trial of a 62-year-old suspected serial rapist and killer from Chipinge, Daniel Chauke, is set to start this Monday, 10 June, on a continuous roll at the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Chauke is facing six counts of rape and three counts of murder.

Allegations are that Chauke raped a woman (69) who was coming from her field on 03 April 2022. He approached the complainant and told her that her grandchildren had stolen his property at his house.

