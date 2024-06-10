Chipinge Serial Rapist And Killer's Trial Starts On Monday
The trial of a 62-year-old suspected serial rapist and killer from Chipinge, Daniel Chauke, is set to start this Monday, 10 June, on a continuous roll at the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Chauke is facing six counts of rape and three counts of murder.
Allegations are that Chauke raped a woman (69) who was coming from her field on 03 April 2022. He approached the complainant and told her that her grandchildren had stolen his property at his house.
Chauke hit the complainant once on the right cheek causing her to fall. He tied her hands and mouth and force-marched her into a bushy area where he raped her.
On 03 May 2022, Chauke allegedly raped a 60-year-old woman who was harvesting maize in her field. He accused the complainant of stealing an animal he had trapped using a snare before force-marching her into a bushy area where he raped her. After the act, he took the complainant’s phone and walked away.
Chauke is alleged to have committed four more similar offences involving a 46-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman between July 2022 and April this year.
He was finally arrested on 27 May 2024 at Usange in Chipinge.
More: Pindula News