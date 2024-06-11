Government Launches School Feeding Programme

6 minutes ago Tue, 11 Jun 2024 08:31:25 GMT

The Government has launched a school feeding programme for learners in targeted districts such as Binga, Chivi and Kariba, to combat malnutrition and prevent children from dropping out of school.

The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) recently warned that around 580,000 Zimbabwean children are at risk of severe malnutrition.

The Director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro, told State media that some schools may not be eligible for the scheme.

