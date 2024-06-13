Financial Intelligence Unit Targets Manufacturers

We started this targeted exercise against manufacturers last week and we have frozen the accounts of several industry players and penalised them. They have paid penalties and we will monitor if they are now in full compliance.

We are targeting more and more this week as we act on reports we are getting from the retailers.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

One area that remains of concern to us is some manufacturers and suppliers who still restrict the amounts of ZiG that they receive from downstream traders.

We are using both engagement and enforcement against them. We have already frozen the accounts of a handful of manufacturers and penalised them.

We are expecting compliance levels to continue to increase in that sector, which will in turn have a cascading effect down the supply value chain and ultimately benefit the consumers.