Government Suspends Selling Of Urban State Land

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is mandated to administer, on behalf of His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr E.D. Mangagwa, Urban State Land, itself a finite heritage resource that is central to the national development thrust as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030. I

It is therefore imperative that an efficient and transparent system is put in place to ensure that Urban State Land plays a role in facilitating sustainable and functional developments.

The Ministry therefore wishes to announce the imposition, with immediate effect, of a moratorium on the allocation of Urban State Land until further notice.

This is to allow the Ministry to finalise the ongoing process of reviewing and strengthening existing policy framework and guidelines on the administration and management of Urban State Land.

Stakeholders and the general public are urged to be patient while the Ministry concludes this process.

More: Pindula News

