The ANC Is Dying A Natural Death, Says Malema

The DA has no principal agreements with the ANC, they have agreed on positions.

Malema said the EFF would remain an opposition party, opposed to the current government.

He also revealed that the EFF held meetings with the leadership of the ANC, MKP, United Democratic Movement (UDM), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Al Jama-ah, and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC). Said Malema:

Despite our commitment to unite all opposition parties to completely remove the ANC from power since it was rejected by 59% of voters in South Africa, we did not and will never meet with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and all right-wing Oppenheimer-funded political parties. These right-wing and neo-liberal parties represent a reactionary, counter-revolutionary, and neo-colonial agenda which seeks to protect the existing property relations in South Africa where the white minority continue to be the economic majority.

Malema said the EFF does not have any concrete agreement with the ANC and was waiting for the party to get back to them after two official meetings. He said:

We are, however, aware that the ANC is finalising an agreement to work with the DA, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and other reactionary political parties. As we said before, the EFF will not participate in a government that includes right-wing and reactionary political parties. We have communicated this decision and approach to the leadership of the ANC and all other political parties that we are engaged with.

He said the EFF will, however, participate in Parliament and Provincial Legislatures and will contest for the positions of speakers, deputy speakers, and chairpersons of committees.

Malema also assured South Africans that the EFF will not play a role in the disruption of the National Assembly, but instead would be robust and engaging.

