Jameson Timba, 40 CCC Youths Arrested

4 minutes ago Mon, 17 Jun 2024 07:39:43 GMT

Jameson Timba, the leader of a Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) faction reportedly loyal to the party’s former president Nelson Chamisa has been arrested.

Timba is the Chief administrator of a CCC faction whose members are said to be close to Chamisa who quit the party in January this year alleging infiltration by the ZANU PF-led government.

According to lawyer Agency Gumbo, Timba, his son and over 40 youths were attending a private June 16 Youth Day meeting on Sunday at his residence in Avondale, Harare, when they were arrested. Said Gumbo:

Feedback