Police Release More Details On Harare-Bindura Road Kombi Accident
Police have released the name of one of the five people who were killed in a road traffic accident involving a kombi, a truck, and a Toyota Belta at the 37-kilometre peg along Harare-Bindura Road on June 18, 2024, at around 1:45 PM.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 5 people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a Harare-bound Toyota Hiace kombi with 17 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Man truck carrying three passengers. He said:
The collision occurred whilst the kombi was overtaking a Toyota Belta vehicle at a curve. Subsequently, the kombi went on to side-swipe with the Toyota Belta vehicle.Feedback
Comm Nyathi said one of the five deceased persons has been identified as Ruth Chakukura (70) a female adult. He added:
The other four victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin. Some of the injured victims are admitted at Concession Hospital whilst others were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare.
Comm Nyathi also revealed that a ninth Anglican Church pilgrim died in hospital after a Pashonlink bus they were travelling on caught fire at the 26-kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanzara Road on Sunday.
He urged drivers to observe all road rules and regulations and avoid recklessly overtaking along road curves when observation and judgment are affected.
