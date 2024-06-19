Police Release More Details On Harare-Bindura Road Kombi Accident

6 minutes ago Wed, 19 Jun 2024 15:34:14 GMT

Police have released the name of one of the five people who were killed in a road traffic accident involving a kombi, a truck, and a Toyota Belta at the 37-kilometre peg along Harare-Bindura Road on June 18, 2024, at around 1:45 PM.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 5 people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a Harare-bound Toyota Hiace kombi with 17 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Man truck carrying three passengers. He said: