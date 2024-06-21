Mourner Mistaken For Thief Dies After Assault At Funeral Wake

Insp Ncube told CITE that on May 25, 2024, at around 7 PM, Rabvu, from Emakhandeni Suburb, attended a funeral wake at a house in Mbundane.

At around midnight, Rabvu went outside to relieve himself. He then encountered the trio, who suspected him of being a criminal and assaulted him with a whip multiple times. Said Insp Ncube:

The now deceased bumped into the accused persons, who manhandled him, suspecting he was a criminal, and they assaulted him using whips several times all over the body.

The following day (May 26), at around 11 AM, Rabvu’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to Tshabalala police station where a report of the assault was made.

The police called for an ambulance, and Rabvu was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted for three days and later discharged.

Insp. Ncube said Rabvu’s condition did not improve, and he was re-admitted to Mpilo Hospital on June 8, 2024, at around 8 AM.

Sadly, he passed away on June 9, 2024, at around 5 AM.

Rabvu’s cousin, Quite Masiliva, told CITE that the deceased was laid to rest last Friday.

Insp. Ncube appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands but to bring suspects to the police for vetting.

