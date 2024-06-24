Ailing Sungura Star Nicholas Zakaria Presses On with International Performances

About the media reports concerning my health, it’s only natural that anything relating to a person of my stature would attract widespread coverage.

I welcome the outpouring of love from music fans, journalists, fellow musicians, industry stakeholders and the general populace.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Zakaria kicked off his Mozambican tour with a show at the Predio Zeka Aolado Da Bomba last Friday, followed by another performance at the Cine UNIAO (SONGO).

He will conclude his tour in Mozambique with a show at the Mutarara Nhambayamwe on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Zakaria revealed he intends to showcase songs from his upcoming album during the Mozambique performances, offering concertgoers a preview ahead of the album’s scheduled release later this year.

Addressing reports about Zakaria’s health concerns and financial difficulties, fellow musician Baba Harare lamented the challenges faced by local artists who have worked tirelessly for years yet have little to show for their efforts. He wrote on Facebook:

Kune dzimwe nyika dai vave kurarama nemaroyalties ezvishandwa. Kuno unotofa wakaruma mic despite a long life of servitude in the music industry. Hauna sick leave hauna sick pay. Sending prayers and good wishes kuna baba. May the good Lord make you whole.

State media reports last week indicated Zakaria was struggling to make ends meet amid battles with diabetes, hypertension, and cramps that were making it difficult for him to walk.

Zakaria is credited for nurturing musicians such as Alick Macheso, System Tazvida, Amon Mvula, Cephas Karushanga and Simon Mutambi, among others.

He has been in the music industry for close to 48 years with Mabvi Nemagokora and Ndine Mubvunzo being his most popular albums among his 29 albums.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment