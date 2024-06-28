Blessing Shumba To Launch New Album "Christos"
Multi-award-winning gospel musician Blessing Shumba is set to unveil his much-anticipated new album, “Christos”, this Saturday, June 29th, at the Golden Peacock Villa Hotel in Mutare. The event is scheduled to commence at 4 PM.
“Christos” is a Greek word that translates to “the Anointed One”, reflecting the spiritual theme of the 5-track album.
In addition to Shumba’s performance, the launch event will feature appearances by more than 13 fellow gospel artists. This lineup includes:
- Pastor Ellen Anderson
- Chenge Manyere
- Dorcas Moyo
- Mai Mukanganwa
- Agatha Murudzwa
- Cloris Machuwaire
- Haddassah Muzanamombe
- Freddy K
- Admire Nago
- Caroline Chidzikwe
- Honest Bhasvi
- Pamela
- Pretty Chibidi
