Blessing Shumba To Launch New Album "Christos"

8 minutes agoFri, 28 Jun 2024 16:00:35 GMT
Blessing Shumba To Launch New Album "Christos"

Multi-award-winning gospel musician Blessing Shumba is set to unveil his much-anticipated new album, “Christos”, this Saturday, June 29th, at the Golden Peacock Villa Hotel in Mutare. The event is scheduled to commence at 4 PM.

“Christos” is a Greek word that translates to “the Anointed One”, reflecting the spiritual theme of the 5-track album.

In addition to Shumba’s performance, the launch event will feature appearances by more than 13 fellow gospel artists. This lineup includes:

  • Pastor Ellen Anderson
  • Chenge Manyere
  • Dorcas Moyo
  • Mai Mukanganwa
  • Agatha Murudzwa
  • Cloris Machuwaire
  • Haddassah Muzanamombe
  • Freddy K
  • Admire Nago
  • Caroline Chidzikwe
  • Honest Bhasvi
  • Pamela
  • Pretty Chibidi

More: Pindula News

