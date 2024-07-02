Warriors Eliminated From COSAFA CUP 2024 After Defeat to Kenya
The Warriors have been eliminated from the ongoing Hollywoodbets COSAFA CUP 2024 tournament in South Africa after suffering a 0-2 defeat against Kenya in a crucial Group match at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.
Earlier reports incorrectly stated that the Warriors had secured a spot in the semifinals following a 2-0 victory over Zambia on Sunday.
However, despite accumulating six points in Group B, the Warriors finished third due to goal difference, despite being level with Comoros and Kenya.
Comoros claimed the top spot in Group B with a superior goal difference of +2. Kenya, also with a +2 goal difference, lost out to Comoros on the head-to-head rule.
In their previous encounter, Comoros defeated Kenya 2-0, which was decisive in determining the group standings after both teams amassed 6 points each and had a goal difference of +2.
Zimbabwe had a +1 goal difference after scoring 3 goals and conceding 2.
Only the top team from each of the three groups and the best-placed runner-up progress to the semifinals.
Kenya’s semifinal berth is yet to be confirmed, pending the completion of matches in the other groups to determine the best-placed runner-up.
More: Pindula News