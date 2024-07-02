Warriors Eliminated From COSAFA CUP 2024 After Defeat to Kenya

8 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jul 2024 12:20:06 GMT

The Warriors have been eliminated from the ongoing Hollywoodbets COSAFA CUP 2024 tournament in South Africa after suffering a 0-2 defeat against Kenya in a crucial Group match at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

Earlier reports incorrectly stated that the Warriors had secured a spot in the semifinals following a 2-0 victory over Zambia on Sunday.

However, despite accumulating six points in Group B, the Warriors finished third due to goal difference, despite being level with Comoros and Kenya.

Feedback