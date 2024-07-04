Bus Driver In Mutare Train-Bus Collision Was Wearing Earphones - Police

Earlier that day, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) confirmed the accident and stated that initial investigations indicated the bus driver had failed to follow level crossing safety protocols and tried to cross the tracks ahead of the approaching train.

The NRZ reported that 12 learners were injured in the accident. However, in a subsequent statement released on Wednesday evening, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that 29 learners were injured and had been referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for treatment. The ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident which occurred at a level railway crossing along Durban Road, Willowton, Mutare on 03/07/24 at around 0730 hours in which a goods train hit a Versatile School bus with learners on board. As a result, 29 learners were injured and were referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for treatment. The bus driver was allegedly putting on earphones when the accident occurred.

The NRZ said the accident was a stark reminder to all drivers to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to road rules at level crossings.

The railway authority emphasised the importance of drivers being fully attentive and following all safety protocols when approaching and crossing railway tracks.

