Munashe Garan'anga Set For FC Copenhagen Move | Report
Warriors defender Munashe Garana’nga is reportedly set to join Danish club FC Copenhagen from Belgian side KV Mechelen on a four-year contract.
The proposed move would see FC Copenhagen pay around US$4.3 million for the 23-year-old international, making him the first Zimbabwean player to feature for the Danish club.
The transfer fee represents a significant increase from the amount KV Mechelen paid for Garan’anga in January when they acquired him from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol. The reported US$4.3 million fee is approximately 10 times what Mechelen paid for the defender.
Garan’anga’s impressive performances reportedly attracted interest from several high-profile clubs, including English Premier League side Leicester City, German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, and Spanish La Liga team Real Betis.
Before his move to Belgium, the player was also wanted by French Ligue 1 club Clermont Foot.
Garan’anga was a member of the Warriors squads for the four 2026 World Cup qualifiers that Zimbabwe played against Rwanda, Nigeria, Lesotho and South Africa.
