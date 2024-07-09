Munashe Garan'anga Set For FC Copenhagen Move | Report

5 minutes ago Tue, 09 Jul 2024 11:18:25 GMT

Warriors defender Munashe Garana’nga is reportedly set to join Danish club FC Copenhagen from Belgian side KV Mechelen on a four-year contract.

The proposed move would see FC Copenhagen pay around US$4.3 million for the 23-year-old international, making him the first Zimbabwean player to feature for the Danish club.

The transfer fee represents a significant increase from the amount KV Mechelen paid for Garan’anga in January when they acquired him from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol. The reported US$4.3 million fee is approximately 10 times what Mechelen paid for the defender.

