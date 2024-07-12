ZIFA Yet To Pay Warriors' Bonuses

ZIFA Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Mapika Manwa acknowledged to The Herald on Thursday that the bonuses are outstanding but did not delve into specifics.

She assured that ZIFA is actively working on arrangements to settle the players’ dues.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

According to a member of the Warriors squad who spoke to Zimpapers Sports hub, the players have only received their daily allowances so far, with no clear communication on when their bonuses will be disbursed. Said the player:

We just received our daily allowances and they said they were going to send us our bonuses once we are back in Zimbabwe but they haven’t done anything. They have been quiet since our return and we are still hoping that they will fulfil their promises. Some people will criticise us as players saying a lot of things about how we failed to invest with the little we were getting from our national team call-ups but the reality is this is how we are being treated even at club level.

In contrast, players who were part of the Warriors squad for the back-to-back 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa, held in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein respectively, were paid their match incentives even before the games were played, despite ultimately losing both matches.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment