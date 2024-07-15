Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Consulate In Johannesburg Commences E-Passport Issuance

9 minutes agoMon, 15 Jul 2024 11:59:59 GMT
The Civil Registry Department has announced the commencement of e-passport issuance at the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg to Zimbabwean citizens residing in South Africa.

According to a public notice issued on Monday, July 15, 2024, the E-Passport Bio-Enrolment Centre at the consulate has now begun accepting applications for the new electronic passports.

In addition to the e-passport application service, the consulate will also be offering several other important document-related services to the Zimbabwean community. These include:

  • External birth applications
  • Application for duplicate marriage certificates and non-marriage certificates
  • Confirmation of certificates
  • Issuance of Temporary Travel Documents

The Civil Registry Department has strongly encouraged all Zimbabwean citizens residing in South Africa to take advantage of these services provided by the consulate.

