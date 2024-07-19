Mnangagwa Restructures Harare City Council Commission Of Inquiry

The Commission is chaired by retired judge Maphios Cheda and includes former MDC top official Lucia Matibenga, Steven Chakaipa, and Khonzani Ncube.

The Commission was tasked with investigating Harare City Council’s financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22:19] and other laws, and financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other outsourced arrangements, among other terms of reference.

The latest change to the composition of the Commission was made through Statutory Instrument 120 of 2024, Proclamation 4 of 2024, published in the Government Gazette on 16 July. It reads in part:

WHEREAS, in terms of section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Act [Chapter 10:07], it is provided that, the President may, when he considers it advisable, by proclamation, appoint a Commission of Inquiry consisting of one or more commissioners; AND WHEREAS, the President issued a proclamation in Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, establishing the Commission of Inquiry into the matter of Local Governance by Harare City Council since 2017; AND WHEREAS, the substitution of Commissioner Nobert Phiri to the Commission of Inquiry has become necessary: NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation amend the proclamation published in Statutory Intrument 91 of 2024, by the deletion on the Schedule of the name “Nobert Phiri” and substitution of it by the name “Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe”.

