Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Married Lover For Cheating

It is alleged that Hungwe had spotted Mapungwana flirting with another man, identified as Givie, at the Nhedziwa Business Centre, where Mapungwana operates a vending stall.

Driven by jealousy, Hungwe later followed Mapungwana to her home and confronted her about her suspected involvement with Givie.

When Mapungwana told Hungwe that she was ending their illicit affair, he allegedly stabbed her multiple times, leaving her with serious injuries. The victim is currently battling for her life at the Mutambara Mission Hospital.

Adding to the tragedy, Hungwe had the audacity to call Mapungwana’s husband and inform him that he had stabbed his wife for cheating.

The acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Manicaland Province confirmed the incident to The Manica Post. He said:

Hungwe and Mapungwana were lovers involved in an extramarital relationship, and all hell broke loose when the former quizzed the latter for flirting with and allegedly dating another man. He claimed that he saw a man only identified as Givie giving her a plate of sadza at her food vending stall. On the fateful day, at around 7 pm, Hungwe proceeded to Mapungwana’s house. He quizzed and accused her of being promiscuous. An altercation ensued and the woman decided to terminate their relationship. This did not go down well with Hungwe, who produced a knife and brutally stabbed Mapungwana on the head, breasts, hands, thighs and back. Hungwe took Mapungwana’s cellphone and called her husband, telling him that she had been stabbed by a boyfriend she was fighting with. He vanished from the scene.

