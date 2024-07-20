Seke Man Jailed 9 Years For Attempted Murder Of Wife
A 39-year-old man from Besa village in Seke was sentenced to 9 years in prison by the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court for the attempted murder of his wife.
It was the State’s case that on July 10, 2024, at around 5 AM, the accused and the complainant, who are married, had a disagreement about money that escalated into a physical altercation.
During the confrontation, the accused took a small axe from the wardrobe and struck the complainant five times on the head.
The two continued to wrestle until the neighbours arrived on the scene. The accused then fled, prompting a chase that led to his eventual capture and a citizen’s arrest.
The complainant sustained deep cuts on her head as a result of the attack.
The court sentenced the accused to 9 years in prison, with 1 year suspended for 5 years. This means the accused will serve an effective 8-year sentence.
