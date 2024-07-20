Seke Man Jailed 9 Years For Attempted Murder Of Wife

7 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jul 2024 14:08:37 GMT

A 39-year-old man from Besa village in Seke was sentenced to 9 years in prison by the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court for the attempted murder of his wife.

It was the State’s case that on July 10, 2024, at around 5 AM, the accused and the complainant, who are married, had a disagreement about money that escalated into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, the accused took a small axe from the wardrobe and struck the complainant five times on the head.

