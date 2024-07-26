Multi-Vehicle Mabvuku Turn Off Accident Claims One Life, Injures Four
One person was killed, and four others sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle road traffic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Harare.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident involved five private vehicles and took place around 7 AM at the Mabvuku turn-off, at the intersection of Mutare Road and Donnybrook Road. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident involving five private vehicles which occurred on 25/07/24 at around 0700 hours at Mabvuku turn-off at the intersection of Mutare Road and Donnybrook Road where one person was killed while four others were injured.
A Mercedes Benz vehicle with one passenger on board allegedly proceeded against a red robot and hit a Toyota Corolla vehicle with four passengers on board which was turning right into Mutare Road from Donnybrook Road.
The Mercedes Benz vehicle went on to hit a Toyota Vits vehicle with one passenger on board, an Isuzu Dmax pickup with two passengers on board and a Toyota Revo vehicle with one passenger on board.
As a result, the Mercedes Benz vehicle landed on the bonnet and windscreen of the Toyota Revo vehicle.
More: Pindula News