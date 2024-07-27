War Veterans Ministry Permanent Secretary, Clive Mphambela, Dies After Car Crash

In addition to his public sector roles, Mphambela also served as an advocacy officer for the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and as a senior business reporter for The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper.

He previously held positions as the vice president, secretary general, and chief arbiter of the Zimbabwe Chess Federation.

Dumisani Muleya, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum, has paid tribute to Mphambela, acknowledging his contributions and service to the media sector. Said Muleya:

We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of our former media colleague, brother and friend to many Clive Mphambela following a car accident in Chivu on Thursday. Our hearts go out to his family, relatives and friends, as well as the government, the banking sector and the media during this incredibly difficult time. We had the pleasure of working with Mphambela at the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper some years back and we will always remember his passion, good-naturedness, kindness, dedication and incisive business reporting. When Mphambela arrived in the media, already as a banker and economist, he showed an intense passion for learning how to report and do analysis for media, offering in-depth and insightful coverage. By the time he left the media as a senior reporter, he was a successful journalist with a great track record. Mphambela’s passing leaves a huge void in official and social spaces, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him well.

