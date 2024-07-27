ZIFA Narrows Down Warriors Coaching Job Candidates To Three

Speaking to NewsDay on Friday, ZIFA General Secretary, Yvonne Mapika-Manwa, stated that the final round of interviews will be conducted on Monday of the coming week. She said:

We now have the three finalists, but we have not done the final interviews.

We cannot reveal their names at this point after what happened last week. The list was leaked before we had even finished the process.

We had not even informed all the involved parties when the list was published. It happened way faster than what we were supposed to do. We are keeping the names close-chested for now.

We just have to finalise the process first before announcing anything because even those that did not make it have not been notified. So imagine them reading it in the newspaper. We are on it.

We are actively involved in trying to finalise it. The proposed plan is to do the interviews on Monday, but remember, there are a lot of stakeholders involved, so if they can make it on Monday, we will do it.