ZANU PF Faces Backlash From Traditionalists Over King Munhumutapa's Matopos Rituals

However, the letter does not specify the reasons behind the party’s need to perform these ceremonies or the timeline for doing so.

The ZIMPARKS director-general, Fulton Mangwanya, subsequently granted the chiefs permission to visit the monuments for the planned rituals.

However, chiefs in Matabeleland who were interviewed by the Southern Eye stated that they were not consulted about this plan, and they considered the proposed rituals to be taboo.

Chief Dakamela expressed that they were not informed about this issue and only learned of it through the media reports. He said:

I don’t understand whether the Parks have the authority to allow such rituals to take place without consulting the locals. Such things need a consensus as it can be a source of conflict. So it cannot happen without consulting the chiefs.

Chief Dakamela also said they do not recognise King Munhumutapa.

Chief Ndolwane also said local traditional leaders ought to have been consulted before permitting King Munhumutapa to visit the shrine. He said:

And again our cultures are different. So the question to ask is; these rituals, which are going to be done in a place where his culture is different from that of locals, how is he going to conduct them? Why not consult with us and see if this works or not? Again there has never been one King for every tribe and culture. We don’t support it.

Chief Masuku echoed the same frustrations over the lack of consultations, adding that they don’t recognise King Munhumutapa.

Chief Tshitshi said the planned rituals are taboo and a sign of disrespect. He said:

I have never seen such and we don’t know that one can come and do as they please in one’s area. It’s actually a taboo. We don’t welcome such because they can’t do the rituals without consulting us, the community, the people…

Prominent historian Pathisa Nyathi has raised concerns about the planned rituals by self-proclaimed King Munhumutapa at the Matopos shrine, saying the move is problematic given the government’s past denials of the Ndebele people’s efforts to restore their traditional monarchy. Said Nyathi:

When we tried to install a Ndebele king, we were denied. I’m sure you remember that, the reasons were that we have a republican constitution that has no room for a monarchy. So if we allow some people to call themselves Mambo what what, it becomes problematic.

The government has consistently rejected calls by elements within the Ndebele community to revive their traditional monarchy, arguing that such a move would be unconstitutional.

Ironically, the government has allowed the Lozwi clan to install Mike Moyo as the king of the Mambo Dynasty in 2019, as part of an initiative to restore their own kingship.

This discrepancy in the government’s approach has not gone unnoticed. The Minister of Local Government and Public Works recently dismissed Timothy Chiminya, the self-proclaimed “King Munhumutapa,” as an imposter.

Yet, Chiminya maintains that ZANU PF has acknowledged him as the rightful King Munhumutapa by permitting him to perform rituals on behalf of the ruling party.

